JCC offers late-semester 8-week courses
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College’s late-session courses begin on Monday, October 25, so you don’t have much time to sign up.
JCC’s Logan Labiendo says the eight-week courses run through December 15.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
Courses are offered in person, online, or a combination of the two. You can see the course listings and sign up here.
JCC is offering a virtual open house, also on Monday, October 25. It’s from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. You can sign up for that at sunyjefferson.edu/openhouse.
