JCC offers late-semester 8-week courses

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College’s late-session courses begin on Monday, October 25, so you don’t have much time to sign up.

JCC’s Logan Labiendo says the eight-week courses run through December 15.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Courses are offered in person, online, or a combination of the two. You can see the course listings and sign up here.

JCC is offering a virtual open house, also on Monday, October 25. It’s from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. You can sign up for that at sunyjefferson.edu/openhouse.

