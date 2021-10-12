Advertisement

Lorena L. (Burns) Perry, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A private, graveside service for Lorena L. (Burns) Perry, a resident of the St. Regis Nursing Home, Massena, will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Beech Plains Cemetery near West Pierrepont, New York.

A daughter of Earl and Ruth (Bullock) Burns, Lorena was born June 28, 1930, in the Town of Clare. She was a loving wife and mother, an accomplished baker, a musician and a devout Christian. Her career as a licensed nurse spanned multiple decades and included both hospital and homecare practice.

Lorena is survived by three siblings: Kenneth Burns, Janice Morse and Dorothy Peck; three daughters: Carrol Weatherup, Lee Alger and Ruth Bristol; as well as seven grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, three siblings and her husband of forty-five years, Lee J. Perry.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Lorena L. Perry are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

