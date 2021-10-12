Margaret Anne E. Tooley, 82, of Ogdensburg

Margaret Anne E. Tooley, age 82 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Monday (Oct 11, 2021) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center after being stricken at home. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Margaret Anne E. Tooley, age 82 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Monday (Oct 11, 2021) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center after being stricken at home. Arrangements for cremation are with the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park.

Surviving is her husband Ronald Tooley; a sister Gloria Boison of New Orleans; along with nieces, nephews & cousins.

Her brother Raymond Norko predeceased her.

Margaret was born on December 13, 1938 in Massena NY, a daughter of the late Steven & Agnes (Sayburn) Norko. She graduated High School and continued her education at the Ogdensburg Business School. She later married Ronald Tooley on April 20, 1963 and the couple has been inseparable their entire married life.

Margaret worked at the Ogdensburg Building Supply for many years prior to becoming the owner/operator of Margaret Anne’s Boutique in Ogdensburg. She retired in 1984 to care for her mother until her death.

She enjoyed collecting teddy bears, flower gardening, going for car rides and assisting her husband with construction projects. Memorial contributions can be made to the Notre Dame Heritage Fund. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

