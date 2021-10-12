Advertisement

Ogdensburg marathon runner chases her dreams across the finish line

Amber Kendall of Ogdensburg crosses the finish line in Monday's Boston Marathon.
Amber Kendall of Ogdensburg crosses the finish line in Monday's Boston Marathon.(Amber Kendall)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WWNY) - Thousands of runners laced up their shoes for the return of the Boston Marathon Monday, Ogdensburg’s Amber Kendall among them.

While others may have been eyeing the finish line, Kendall tried to keep her mind on the moment.

“I was just trying to soak it all in,” she said. “Every mile that passed I was a little disappointed. Like wow, it’s passing by. I didn’t want it to end.”

The north country runner qualified for the marathon in 2019, but the race was postponed more than two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wasn’t sure if it was ever going to happen, but I was happy that it did,” Kendall said.

The number of participants for this year’s Boston Marathon was chopped by more than 10,000.

Kendall made the cut thanks to an Adidas sponsorship, but she only learned she’d be running two months ago. The short notice was no obstacle.

“I didn’t even think twice,” she said. “I was just so grateful for the opportunity.”

It’s an opportunity Kendall says she never imagined when she started seriously running around five years ago.

“If I have something in mind, a dream, then I do what I can to make it happen,” she said.

After Kendall crossed the finish line in 3 hours and 26 minutes, her mind was on the people and places that made all the miles now behind her so special.

“I just felt so welcome by the communities,” she said. “The spectators, the volunteers, everyone was just amazing. It was a great experience.”

And while more marathons may be in Kendall’s future, right now her plan is to celebrate the finish line she just crossed.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck towing a race car crashed into a Morristown convenience store Sunday night, setting the...
Morristown convenience store catches fire after truck smashes through wall
Damage from Sunday's crash into a Morristown store
Neighbor describes ‘miracle’ of Morristown crash
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Samaritan Medical Center terminates 28 workers over vaccine mandate
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Man injured in pickup truck crash
If you stopped by Salmon Run Mall Sunday with an empty stomach, you were in luck.
Food Truck Frenzy brings crowds to Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
WWNY
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on natural gas prices, vaccine for kids & water surcharge
WWNY 3 candidates vie to be Sackets Harbor’s next mayor
WWNY Weather radar equipment gets update