Ogdensburg marathon runner chases her dreams across the finish line

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WWNY) - Thousands of runners laced up their shoes for the return of the Boston Marathon Monday, Ogdensburg’s Amber Kendall among them.

While others may have been eyeing the finish line, Kendall tried to keep her mind on the moment.

“I was just trying to soak it all in,” she said. “Every mile that passed I was a little disappointed. Like wow, it’s passing by. I didn’t want it to end.”

The north country runner qualified for the marathon in 2019, but the race was postponed more than two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wasn’t sure if it was ever going to happen, but I was happy that it did,” Kendall said.

The number of participants for this year’s Boston Marathon was chopped by more than 10,000.

Kendall made the cut thanks to an Adidas sponsorship, but she only learned she’d be running two months ago. The short notice was no obstacle.

“I didn’t even think twice,” she said. “I was just so grateful for the opportunity.”

It’s an opportunity Kendall says she never imagined when she started seriously running around five years ago.

“If I have something in mind, a dream, then I do what I can to make it happen,” she said.

After Kendall crossed the finish line in 3 hours and 26 minutes, her mind was on the people and places that made all the miles now behind her so special.

“I just felt so welcome by the communities,” she said. “The spectators, the volunteers, everyone was just amazing. It was a great experience.”

And while more marathons may be in Kendall’s future, right now her plan is to celebrate the finish line she just crossed.

