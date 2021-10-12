Advertisement

Religious vaccine exemption stays for NY health care workers

Vaccine Mandate
Vaccine Mandate(MGN, Vuong Tran / CC BY 2.0)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - A federal judge ruled that New York must continue to allow health care workers to seek exemptions from a statewide vaccine mandate on religious grounds as a lawsuit challenging the requirement proceeds.

Judge David Hurd in Utica had issued a temporary restraining order a month ago after 17 doctors, nurses, and other health professionals claimed in a lawsuit that their rights would be violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed the exemptions.

Hurd’s ruling Tuesday means New York will continue to be barred from enforcing any requirement that employers deny religious exemptions.

