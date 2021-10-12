Stefanik campaign announces Q3 fundraising

SARATOGA, New York (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s fundraising machine continues to churn out cash.

Her campaign reports that Team Elise has raised over $1.5 million in the third quarter of this year. That covers July through September.

Stefanik’s campaign says it’s the largest-ever third-quarter haul in an off year for any north country congressional campaign.

Team Elise, the campaign reports, has raised over $5 million in this campaign cycle. The money is raised through Elise for Congress, E-PAC (the congresswoman’s PAC for elected Republican women), Elise Victory Fund (which supports her campaign), and via WinRed for targeted GOP candidates.

That much money will make her tough to unseat in next year’s election.

Challenging her as she seeks her fourth term are four Democrats and one Republican.

Matt Castelli of Wilton, Brigid “Bridie” Farrell of Warren County, Matthew Putorti of Whitehall, and Ezra Watson, also of Wilton, are vying for the Democratic nod to run against her.

Republican Lonny Koons, a truck driver who lives in Carthage, is challenging the congresswoman in next year’s primary.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.