Advertisement

Stefanik campaign announces Q3 fundraising

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARATOGA, New York (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s fundraising machine continues to churn out cash.

Her campaign reports that Team Elise has raised over $1.5 million in the third quarter of this year. That covers July through September.

Stefanik’s campaign says it’s the largest-ever third-quarter haul in an off year for any north country congressional campaign.

Team Elise, the campaign reports, has raised over $5 million in this campaign cycle. The money is raised through Elise for Congress, E-PAC (the congresswoman’s PAC for elected Republican women), Elise Victory Fund (which supports her campaign), and via WinRed for targeted GOP candidates.

That much money will make her tough to unseat in next year’s election.

Challenging her as she seeks her fourth term are four Democrats and one Republican.

Matt Castelli of Wilton, Brigid “Bridie” Farrell of Warren County, Matthew Putorti of Whitehall, and Ezra Watson, also of Wilton, are vying for the Democratic nod to run against her.

Republican Lonny Koons, a truck driver who lives in Carthage, is challenging the congresswoman in next year’s primary.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck towing a race car crashed into a Morristown convenience store Sunday night, setting the...
Morristown convenience store catches fire after truck smashes through wall
Damage from Sunday's crash into a Morristown store
Neighbor describes ‘miracle’ of Morristown crash
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Samaritan Medical Center terminates 28 workers over vaccine mandate
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Man injured in pickup truck crash
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
DeKalb Junction man accused of menacing & attempted assault
Vaccine Mandate
Religious vaccine exemption stays for NY health care workers
Damage from Sunday's crash into a Morristown store
Troopers release info on Morristown fiery crash
Eight-week classes at Jefferson Community College
JCC offers late-semester 8-week courses