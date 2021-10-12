Thomas H. Parker, 71, of Chaumont

Thomas H. Parker, 71, of 10882 County Route 8, Chaumont, NY, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2021 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Thomas H. Parker, 71, of 10882 County Route 8, Chaumont, NY, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2021 at his home.

Born on December 22,1949, in Syracuse New York. Son of Leo and Shirley (Rockwell) Parker, he attended schools in Syracuse.

Following school, he moved to Watertown where he became a self-employed flooring installer and worked for various companies in the area for seven years. In 1977, he went to work for the Town of Lyme Highway Department. In 1998 he was elected Highway Superintendent and held that position up until he retired in 2010.

He married Lori Finn and Patricia Callahan both marriages ended in divorce. He then married Bonnie L. Morrow on July 21, 1990 in Chaumont New York, where the couple resided. Bonnie retired from Cape Vincent Correctional Facility in 2020.

Tom was an avid golfer and was the first person to ever get a hole in one at the Bay Breeze Golf Course in Chaumont. He also enjoyed playing fast pitch men’s softball when he was younger. Tom was a family man who was always willing to help his children and grandchildren.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Bonnie L. Parker; seven children, Shannon Gauthier, South Carolina, Robert (Nicole) Gauthier, Virginia, Derick (Kristen) Parker, Chaumont, Cameron Parker, Chaumont, Meghan (Sean) Dillenback, Fisher’s Landing, Julia Parker and her fiancé, Lonny Alberry, Watertown, and Mark Parker, Chaumont; 8 sibling, Mary (James) Lawrence, Pulaski, Sandra (David) Mooney, Manlius, Constance Ballard, Nevada, Ron (Sue) Parker, Dexter, David (Linda) Parker, North Syracuse, Donald (Val) Parker, Nedrow, Dan and Dennis Parker, Syracuse; a brother in law, Tim Hills; a nephew, Timothy Morrow, Brownville; his best friend and golf partner, Richard “Dick” Wallace; 17 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and his pride and joy his dog Parker.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother, Leo Parker Jr., and sister Deborah Hills

Calling hours will be held 4-7 p.m. October 14th at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11a.m. Friday October 15th at the First Presbyterian Church in Chaumont. Burial will follow at the New Cedar Grove Cemetery. Immediately after the burial a celebration of life will be held at Chaumont Fire Hall.

Donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital or the Town of Lyme Parks and Recreation.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

