CORTLAND, New York (WWNY) - Todd M. Carr, 51, formerly of Natural Bridge died peacefully on September 29, 2021 at the UHS Wilson Medical Center in Binghamton, New York from complications with Lung Cancer.

Todd was born on August 26, 1970 to John Carr & Nancy (Gates) Hall in Carthage, New York.

He attended Natural Bridge and Carthage Schools. Spent time in Florida and Illinois as a self-employed drywaller and he enjoyed spending time outdoors/camping and fishing.

He is survived by his parents; Nancy Hall, Cortland; John Carr, Harrisville; a daughter, Samantha Carr, Illinois; a brother Kevin (Tammy) Gates and their daughters, Tanya, Nicole, & Amber, of Carthage; also surviving are his half-siblings, Adam Carr, Monica Ossant, both of Harrisville, NY; and Jamie Carr, Texas; step-father Ron Hall, Carthage; step-siblings, Ron Hall Jr., Carthage; Tammy Jo. Duarte, Michigan; and also, many aunts, uncles, and special cousins.

There will be no public calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring in the Sandhill Cemetery in Natural Bridge, NY.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences can be made in his memory to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

