Tomorrow’s Health: mental health toll, COVID complications & acupuncture to treat pain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health.

The first global estimate, published in The Lancet, shows depressive disorders surged by 28 percent last year. That’s more than 50 million new cases.

Anxiety disorders increased 26 percent.

Women and younger people were the most affected, particularly in countries with major lock downs.

COVID complications

Pregnant women infected with COVID may face a greater risk of complications.

A study in Israel tracking more than 2,000 women found those with symptomatic COVID were more likely to experience gestational diabetes and heavier bleeding during delivery.

Their babies were at a higher risk of respiratory complications.

Acupuncture to treat pain

Acupuncture may work to reduce both pain and opioid use after a total knee replacement.

A study at Weill Cornell Medicine found 65 percent of patients who received acupuncture during surgery then needed only low dose painkillers, or none at all.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.