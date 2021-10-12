Advertisement

Troopers release info on Morristown fiery crash

Damage from Sunday's crash into a Morristown store
Damage from Sunday's crash into a Morristown store
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police have released a few details of the crash that caught a Morristown convenience store on fire when a pickup truck crashed into it Sunday night.

Troopers say 34-year-old Shane Mitchell of Akwesasne was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado east on State Route 37 around 9 p.m. Sunday when it went off the road, went through two yards, struck a utility pole, and then hit the Valero gas station building.

Police say Mitchell reported falling asleep.

Other officials have said the pickup was towing a race car on a trailer car and the convenience store caught fire when the truck exploded.

Troopers say only one person was injured. A passenger, 14-year-old Garin Thompson of Bombay, was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg to be treated for a cut to his face.

Mitchell was charged with traffic violations. Police did not say what they were.

