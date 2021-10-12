Tyrus “Ty” Frank Barber, 49, formerly of Watertown

Tyrus “Ty” Frank Barber, Texas, passed away on September 10, 2021 in San Antonio following an aggressive battle with COVID. (Source: Funeral Home)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WWNY) - Tyrus “Ty” Frank Barber, Texas, passed away on September 10, 2021 in San Antonio following an aggressive battle with COVID. He was 49 years old.

Born in Watertown December 27, 1971, Ty was the son of the late Leo & Alice Barber. He graduated from General Brown High School in 1991. He attended lineman school and graduated in 2013, moving to San Antonio to pursue his career.

He married Brittany Cook in 2010.

Ty enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family. He loved playing football, and always dreamed of one day playing for the Dallas Cowboys. Ty loved to make you laugh, and will be remembered as a loyal, loving, and devoted husband, father, brother, and friend.

Ty is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Brittany; his 5 children, A’lari, Tyus Jr., Liam, Bentley, Alexis; his siblings, Thomas Barber, Thelma (Morris) Grant, Tina Gilpin, Tammy Thompson, Tracy (Terry) Thompson; his father in-law, Roger (Donna) Cook; his mother in-law, Sandra Cook; his brother in-law, Craig (Jamie) Fuller; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Besides his parents Ty is predeceased by his grandparents, Ralph and Erma Phillips, Eldon and Eleanor (Hunsburger) Barber; and a brother in-law, Bill Gilpin.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Watertown Eagles Club, 19260 U.S. Route 11, on October 23 beginning at 1:30pm. A luncheon will commence at 2:00pm. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

