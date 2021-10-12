Advertisement

Want a healthier community? Join Change Club

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County wants to help you make your community healthier.

It’s called Change Club and nutrition program manager April Bennett says it comes with incentive.

The program is for people either in Sackets Harbor and the town of Hounsfield or Carthage and the town of Champion.

About a dozen people will come up with a project designed to make their community healthier.

Each participant will be paid between $50 and $250 and CCE will provide $5,000 to implement the projects.

You can find out more and sign up at changeclubstudy.org.

