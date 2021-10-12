Want a healthier community? Join Change Club

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County wants to help you make your community healthier.

It’s called Change Club and nutrition program manager April Bennett says it comes with incentive.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The program is for people either in Sackets Harbor and the town of Hounsfield or Carthage and the town of Champion.

About a dozen people will come up with a project designed to make their community healthier.

Each participant will be paid between $50 and $250 and CCE will provide $5,000 to implement the projects.

You can find out more and sign up at changeclubstudy.org.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.