Woman charged in crash that injured husband

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Morristown woman was charged Tuesday in connection with a car crash in April that left her husband seriously injured.

State police say 52-year-old Leslie Hockey was also injured in the April 17 crash on County Route 2 in the town of Morristown. The vehicle she was driving went off the road on a curve, struck a guard rail, overturned, and landed in a yard.

Hockey and her husband, 59-year-old Kevin Hockey, were taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Kevin Hockey was transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse suffering from multiple spinal fractures and a brain bleed.

Leslie Hockey was charged with aggravated vehicle assault, driving while intoxicated, and aggravated DWI.

She was arraigned in Morristown town court and released on her own recognizance.

