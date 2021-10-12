Advertisement

Woman charged in crash that injured husband

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Morristown woman was charged Tuesday in connection with a car crash in April that left her husband seriously injured.

State police say 52-year-old Leslie Hockey was also injured in the April 17 crash on County Route 2 in the town of Morristown. The vehicle she was driving went off the road on a curve, struck a guard rail, overturned, and landed in a yard.

Hockey and her husband, 59-year-old Kevin Hockey, were taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Kevin Hockey was transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse suffering from multiple spinal fractures and a brain bleed.

Leslie Hockey was charged with aggravated vehicle assault, driving while intoxicated, and aggravated DWI.

She was arraigned in Morristown town court and released on her own recognizance.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck towing a race car crashed into a Morristown convenience store Sunday night, setting the...
Morristown convenience store catches fire after truck smashes through wall
Damage from Sunday's crash into a Morristown store
Neighbor describes ‘miracle’ of Morristown crash
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Samaritan Medical Center terminates 28 workers over vaccine mandate
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Man injured in pickup truck crash

Latest News

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Stefanik campaign announces Q3 fundraising
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
DeKalb Junction man accused of menacing & attempted assault
Vaccine Mandate
Religious vaccine exemption stays for NY health care workers
Damage from Sunday's crash into a Morristown store
Troopers release info on Morristown fiery crash