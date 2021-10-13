Advertisement

Braggin’ Rights: first deer

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WWNY) - A couple of young people shoot their first deer.

At 15 years old, Cassidy Stone shot her first doe on Sunday with her grandfather Steve Stone during youth weekend.

Brody Kelley of Heuvelton showing off his four-point buck with his father Michael. This was his first time deer hunting.

If you have a photo of the game you shot or the trophy you landed, you can send it to us via Send It To 7 on our website or on our mobile app.

Be sure to include who’s in the photo, what we’re looking at, and when and where the picture was taken.

The segment airs each Tuesday on First @ 5.

You can browse all our Braggin’ Rights submissions below.

Braggin' Rights