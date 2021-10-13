Advertisement

California mom allegedly hosted teen sex, drinking parties

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California mother faces 39 charges alleging that she hosted alcohol-filled parties for her teenage son and his friends at her home and other places and encouraged them to drink heavily and engage in sex acts with intoxicated girls, some of them non-consensual.

California prosecutors say 47-year-old Shannon Marie O’Connor was arrested Saturday in Ada County, Idaho, where she now lives, and is awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County.

She faces 39 criminal charges, including misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and child molestation and providing alcohol to minors.

It wasn’t immediately known if O’Connor has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erica and Jamison Porter
Watertown couple blames St. Lawrence County DSS retaliation for loss of foster kids
Edward Slayko
Officials: man tries to shoot rifle at 2 people, gun misfires 3 times
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Damage from Sunday's crash into a Morristown store
Troopers release info on Morristown fiery crash
Police lights
Woman charged in crash that injured husband

Latest News

Fake news story
Lewis County official sets record straight after fake news circulates online
Shatner, Blue Origin crew complete historic space trip
Shatner, Blue Origin crew complete historic space trip
Ogdensburg waterfront
Ogdensburg gets 2 proposals for waterfront property
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former Justice Dept. lawyer
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Assailant kills several people with bow and arrows in Norway