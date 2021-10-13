Car & minibike collide in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One person was taken to the hospital after a minibike and a car collided in Watertown Tuesday afternoon.

Watertown Police Sgt. Chris Kamide says the crash happened on the 800 block of State Street just before 3 p.m.

Officials say the rider of the minibike was ticketed for not wearing a helmet and not having insurance.

That person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The minibike, police say, was not street legal.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.