Car & minibike collide in Watertown
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One person was taken to the hospital after a minibike and a car collided in Watertown Tuesday afternoon.
Watertown Police Sgt. Chris Kamide says the crash happened on the 800 block of State Street just before 3 p.m.
Officials say the rider of the minibike was ticketed for not wearing a helmet and not having insurance.
That person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The minibike, police say, was not street legal.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.