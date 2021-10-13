Carl A. Betz, 61, of North Lawrence

NORTH LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - Carl A. Betz, 61, of County Route 55, passed away on October 12, 2021, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Carl was born on December 26, 1959, in Glens Falls, New York, the son of the late Dr. Edward S. and Joanna (Wells) Betz. He attended and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls followed by Clarkson University where he received his Bachelor’s in Industrial Distribution.

Carl married Suzanne Allen on September 1, 1984, at the Church of North American Martyrs in Glens Falls.

He worked at St. Lawrence University as an Assistant Director of Physical Plant and later owned and operated St. Lawrence Construction for several years. Carl then became an Administrator at SUNY Potsdam where he worked for over 20 years. He always said that his greatest accomplishment was his family.

Carl was a master of many trades. He also loved sailing, playing his baritone, whistling, and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his big heart, and his strong adherence to his Catholic faith.

Carl is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Allen); 12 children: Katie (Cameron) Murray and their seven children of North Lawrence, Edward (Michala) Betz and their four children of Hannawa Falls, Daniel (Elissa) Betz and their four children of Walton, KY, Martha (Luc) Vernaz and their twelve children of Castelnaudary, France, Mary Betz of Hannawa Falls, Anthony (Sarah) Betz and their three children of Harmony, NC, Charles (Maria) Betz and their one child of Kannapolis, NC, Tessa Betz, Helen Betz, Robert Betz, all of Walton, KY, William Betz of Buffalo, and Tommy Betz of North Lawrence; a brother, John (Donna) Betz of Dagsboro, DE; two sisters, Polly (Mike) Lewis of Potsdam and Sister Marie Reginald of Walton, KY; a sister-in-law, Kim Betz, of Dripping Springs, TX, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Anna Betz, and a brother, Andrew Betz.

Carl will be resting in repose at St. Therese’s Church, 68 County Route 55, Nicholville, for visitation on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:00 - 8:00 PM. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart Chapel, 337 Trippany Road, Massena, with burial following in St. Therese’s Cemetery, Nicholville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Therese’s Church and Academy, 68 County Route 55, Nicholville, NY, 12965.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.donaldsonseymour.com

