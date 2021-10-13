Developers show interest in former Ogdensburg paper mill parcel

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg has two developers interested in the former Diamond International property.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the director of the city’s planning and development office said there are two proposals for the 24-acre waterfront property that was the site of a paper mill.

One would bring in a marina, lodging, and residential homes. The other would be a residential development with a private marina.

In the next 30 days, the planning department will consider both proposals, then make a recommendation at the council’s November 8 meeting.

