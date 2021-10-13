Diane Wright, 60, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Diane Wright, 60, of East State Street passed away late Monday evening, October 11, 2021 at the palliative care room at Lewis County Health System, Lowville.

Diane was born on March 6, 1961 in Lowville. Daughter of the late Dennis and Joanne (Remington) Spann. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1979. During her high school years, she attended Glenfield BOCES and worked as a candy striper at Lewis County General Hospital.

On March 7, 1980 she was married to Robert R. Wright by Town Justice and her aunt Rose Spann. She worked on her family’s dairy farm in Martinsburg until the passing of her father, then her and Bob took the over the farm and operated it until 2015, when she retired, and they moved to Lowville.

Diane is survived by her loving husband Bob Wright; two daughters, Kristy (Thomas) McGrath and Kimberly Wright and her companion Andrew Ward, both of Lowville; two grandsons Kolton and Bradyn; her siblings and their spouses, Barb (Rod) Turck of Belfort; Geraldine (Danny) Ritz of Lowville; Dennis Morrison and his companion Brenda Manor of Lyons Falls; a brother-in-law George Frizzell of Boonville; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is predeceased by her parents; a son Gregory Michael Spann; two sisters Lesley Spann and Joyce Frizzell and a great niece Evelyn Hutchins.

Diane joined the gym Curves shortly after it opened and remained a member until it’s closing 14 years later. During this time, she met her three best friends Cindy, Cheryl, and Jane, whom she greatly enjoyed spending time with. She was the rock of her family and enjoyed gatherings, games, concerts and attending her grandson’s sporting events.

A funeral service will be help at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday October 17, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., Lowville, with the Rev. Joyce Woodcock officiating. A gathering at New Bremen Firehall, 8154 NY-812 Lowville, will immediately follow the service. The burial will be at the convenience of the family in Martinsburg Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice PO Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Search and Rescue PO Box 247 Lowville, NY 13367.

