Evelyn M. Auberten, 100, of Carthage

Published: Oct. 13, 2021
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Evelyn M. Auberten, 100, formerly of 63 Madison Street, died peacefully on October 12, 2021 at the Carthage Centre for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Carthage, NY.

Evelyn was born on June 2, 1921 in Lewisburg, New York the town was formerly in the Pine Camp Expansion area and is now completely deserted.  The daughter of the late James and Hazel (Lyons) Hall.  She graduated from Carthage High School in 1938 and went on to work at Crown Zellerbach Paper Mill as a machinist, retiring in 1984. 

She married Stanley Auberten on November 25, 1941 at the First Baptist Church in Carthage with Rev. Mr. Pomeroy performing the ceremony. Mr. Auberten died on April 25, 1960.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Gibbons; Carthage; two special grandchildren, David Gibbons, Watertown; Darcy (Peter) Cimarello, Carthage; five-great-grandchildren, Veronica Gibbons, Sackets Harbor; Natalie Gibbons, Sackets Harbor, Joseph Cimarello and his fiancé Samantha Marsh, Carthage; Ceara (Matt) Leydig of Carthage; Celine Cimarello, Carthage; five great-great grandchildren, Mattilyn Leydig, Merritt Leydig, Emeilia Leydig, and Joelle Cimarello and Paul Edward Cimarello.

Evelyn had a great love for reading and her favorite television soap opera was The Young and the Restless.

She is predeceased by her husband, Stanley Auberten, a brother, Robert Hall and a son-in-law, Paul Gibbons.

Memorial Donations in her memory can be made to the Carthage Free Library 412 Budd Street, Carthage NY 13619.

The family respectfully requests that there will be no public calling hours due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage, NY for the immediate family only, for the protection of the immunocompromised members of the family, the family also requests that individuals kindly leave a condolence on the funeral home website, www.lundyfuneralhome.com

