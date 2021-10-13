John J. “Jack” Lazore, 87, of Akwesasne

John J. “Jack” Lazore, 87, of River Road, Snye passed away Monday morning, October 11, 2021 at Cornwall Community Hospital from complications of COVID-19. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - John J. “Jack” Lazore, 87, of River Road, Snye passed away Monday morning, October 11, 2021 at Cornwall Community Hospital from complications of COVID-19.

Jack was born on May 14, 1934 on Sugar Bush Island, Quebec, the son of the late Michael and Jane (Angus) Lazare. He attended schools in Snye and St. Regis until the age of 16 when he started working.

On September 2, 1977, he married Louise Barnes in Bombay with Just Leon Richards, officiating.

Jack was an ironworker with Local 440 for over 50 years. Additionally, he was a self-taught manufacturer of black ash handles for various tools which included splinters, knives, axe handles, and many other tools. In his younger years, he enjoyed working on cars alongside his brother. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing and netting, and more recently enjoyed visits to the casino.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Louise; his children, Rowena (George) General of Akwesasne; Samuel Lazore of Rooseveltown; Noah (Amanda) Lazore of Syracuse; Eva (Vaughn) Adams of Sugar Bush Island; Jonathan Lazore of Snye; and Fred (Stephanie) Lazore of Akwesasne. He will be fondly remembered by “Tota Jack” to his grandchildren, Tanya, Mike, John, Justin, Karla, Kanowah, Arianna, Aaron, Ivana, Michael, Jonathan Jr., Cheyenne, Shayleen, Dillon, Sierra, Dallas, and Korbyn and his 13 great grandchildren. Jack is also survived by his chosen children, Elvis Thompson, Louie Peters, Terry David, and Allena Jacobs; his sisters, Margaret Bay of St. Regis; Agnes Boileau of Cornwall; and Gladys Ellard of New York City; his brothers, Paul (Margaret) Lazare of St. Regis and Charles “Alvin” Lazare of Cornwall; his brother-in-law, Edward Lazore of Akwesasne; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his children, John Lazore in infancy, Delores Lazore, and Barbara Ann Lazore; his grandsons, Zackery V. Adams, Evan R. Adams, and Dalton White; his sisters, Cecelia Confer and Elizabeth Lazore; and his brothers, Michael Jr. and Thomas Lazare.

Friends may call at the home of his son, Fred, 529 River Road, Akwesasne on Monday, October 18, 2021 starting at 2:00 PM until the time of services. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the home. Face coverings will be required for those in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions made in his memory be made to the Akwesasne Homemakers.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to the family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

