WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Josephine Sboro Masiello, 88, of Watertown passed away Tuesday morning, October 12, 2021, at Hospice of Jefferson County.

Josephine was born in Watertown April 17, 1933, daughter of the late Attilio and Marie C. Anzalone Sboro and she was a 1950 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy.

On June 14, 1959 she married Antonio Masiello in Watertown with Judge George Inglehart officiating. Mr. Masiello passed on February 27, 1992.

Josephine went into the restaurant business at age 22. She took over the ownership of Aunt Amelia’s Pizzeria when her mother retired in 1970. She ran it for several more years until she sold it and retired herself.

Josephine was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and a former member of its Altar Rosary Society. She was a member of VFW Post 1400 and American Legion Post 61 Auxiliaries and Elks Lodge 496. She enjoyed Frank Sinatra - his music and everything about him, cooking, and playing cards.

Josephine is survived by her three children, Marie E. Barrington and husband Thomas, E. Greenbush, NY, Cheryl A. Weigle and husband John, Cary, NC, and Anthony R. Masiello, Ogdensburg; two grandchildren, Joel E. Manion and wife Melissa, Orlando, FL and Sarah E. Barrington and fiance George Reiber, Charlotte, NC; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Along with her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Arthur A. Sboro and wife Johanna, and sister, Marie D. LoVerde and husband Casmir.

Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 22, at 10 AM at St. Anthony’s Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers donations in Josephine’s name may be made to: Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St. or St. Anthony’s Church Altar Rosary Society, 850 Arsenal St., both in Watertown, NY 13601 or American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

