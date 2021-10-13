Lady Cyclones take Frontier League title, ready for postseason

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown girls’ soccer program has produced many great teams over the years and this year is no exception.

The Lady Cyclones captured the girls’ Frontier League A Division regular season title.

At 12-1-1 overall and 9-1-1 in league play, it was another successful campaign for Watertown.

There’s more work to be done. With 10 seniors closing out their varsity careers at Watertown, a long run in the postseason would be a great sendoff.

The Lady Cyclones have accomplished so much so far, but they are not satisfied. Not yet.

Coach Mike Vannostrand shares his thoughts in the video, along with players Tatum Overton, Chloe Adams, and Alana Mastin.

The Frontier League cross country championships were held at Watertown Tuesday.

The girls’ team results: South Jefferson won with Beaver River second and Indian River third.

In the girls’ individual results: Alexa Doe of South Jefferson won with Lexi Bernard of South Lewis second and McKinley Fielding of Carthage third.

Boys’ team results: Beaver River placed first with South Jefferson second and Indian River third.

Individual results: Colton Kempney of Beaver River won the individual part of the race with Collin Stafford of South Lewis second and Connor Zehr of Beaver River third.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Lyme 2, Copenhagen 1

Alexandria, LaFargeville -- cancelled

Thousand Islands 2, South Lewis 0

Immaculate Heart 7, Carthage 1

General Brown 1, Indian River 0

Lowville 5, Adirondack 1

Lisbon 4, Hammond 1

Morristown 1, Harrisville 1

Edwards-Knox, Hermon-DeKalb -- postponed

Canton 2, Malone 2

Massena 1, Gouverneur 0

OFA 4, Salmon River 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 3, Tupper Lake 0

St. Lawrence Central 7, St. Regis Falls 0

Brushton-Moira 1, Colton-Pierrepont 1

Boys’ high school soccer

Madrid-Waddington 6, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Norwood-Norfolk 4, Brushton-Moira 1

Alexandria 4, Gouverneur 2

Lowville 2, South Lewis 1

Watertown 4, Carthage 1

Women’s college soccer

SUNY Brockport 8, SUNY Canton 1

College volleyball

St. Lawrence 3, SUNY Potsdam 0

High school volleyball

Canton 3, Massena 0

Potsdam 3, Tupper Lake 2

Girls’ high school swimming

Canton 118, Potsdam 51

