Lady Warriors have successful season on the court

By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - The Indian River girls’ tennis team has had an outstanding season.

The Lady Warriors captured the Frontier League A Division regular season and tournament titles, going undefeated in the process.

The team then made it to the Section 3 quarterfinals and participated in the individual sectional event.

Coach Alyssa Sidmore has built a pretty good program at Indian River and feels she had the team to compete.

“I felt this season we would do well,” she said. “We had some girls graduate but definitely had some more girls that were coming up through. And we had another girl that decided not to play soccer and play tennis and who’s athletic. It certainly has helped our team. And we had some returners so it’s worked out and everyone has kind of helped each other get better every day and our team has done really well.”

