Lowville lifts water restrictions

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Water restrictions have been lifted in Lowville.

DPW superintendent Paul Denise tells 7 News that water levels in the village’s tank have climbed to 16 feet.

While the ideal is 18 feet, 16 is high enough to lift restrictions.

Denise says the tank got as low as about 9 feet, 5 inches in the past few days, which is the lowest he’s seen in recent years.

Meanwhile, Denise said lines of communication with Kraft Heinz, the village’s larges water user, may be starting to open up.

He said it would help the village plan for high water use if it knew ahead of time when the manufacturer planned to switch to high production levels.

Right now, the village only knows the company is using a lot of water when tank levels plummet.

Denise said he’s been in contact with Kraft Heinz management and a meeting has been set up for later this week to talk about ways to prevent putting a strain on the village’s water supply.

The DPW superintendent said he hopes the company will build a 200,000-gallon water storage tank to act as a buffer to the village’s wells.

