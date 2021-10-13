Memorial service for Carolyn Cheney

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn Cheney, 80, West Stockholm, NY passed away on August 27, 2021 at the St Regis Nursing Home, Massena, NY.

Arrangements are being made through Garner Funeral Home, Potsdam, NY.

Donations may be made to the West Stockholm Cemetery. Condolences can be shared online @www.garnerfh.com.

Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Home on Saturday, October 16th from 10-11:30am. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 11:30 with Rev. Lee Sweeney celebrant. Burial will follow at the West Stockholm Cemetery.

Carolyn was a devoted daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. She was born September 26, 1940 to Harold and Reda (Davis) Cheney, West Stockholm. In 1945, she became the older sister of Albert. She graduated from Potsdam Central School in 1960.

After graduation she was employed at Montgomery Ward. Then she accepted a job for Clarkson University for 25 years. She was very involved in the Women’s Republican Club of the Town of Stockholm. She served as president in 1977, and traveled to many conferences throughout the country. This group would also provide a “Meet the Candidates” gathering during elections. She stayed active through 1987 and served as a vice-president along-side many other influential woman of our community.

She loved traveling and shopping. Her first priority was her parents, and cared for them in their home until she was unable to provide the care they needed. She lived in their home until she was unable herself, before moving into the nursing home 6 years ago.

Carolyn never had children of her own, but she always was involved in her brother’s children’s lives. We always celebrated every occasion together, Christmas, Easter, Birthdays and Anniversaries. She would take us on trips and shopping on Saturdays. As Diane, Dave, and Lynn started having children, she was always taking pictures, bringing them souvenirs from her travels, and sending them gifts. She was a kind, and strong role model for our children to look up to. She learned from her parents to show appreciation, and gratefulness to others.

Carolyn is now reunited with her parents, as well as her brother Albert and his wife, Lorraine. May they all know how much they are loved and are missed. We will do our best to make them proud and keep them alive in our hearts and minds. Condolences can be shared @garnerfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.