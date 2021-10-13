Advertisement

Northern border to reopen to fully vaccinated Canadians early November

By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s news long awaited. The U.S. / Canadian border is reopening to fully vaccinated travelers from Canada.

Tuesday night, the Biden administration told senior members of Congress the 19-month pandemic-prompted shutdown will come to a close early November.

This comes nearly two months after the Canadian government opened their side of the border to vaccinated Americans.

Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer applauded the decision Tuesday night, citing the economic benefits of allowing Canadians back into the country.

“The high vaccination rates on each side of the border have opened the door of safe cross border travel and will now safely increase the rebirth of the economic energy of Upstate NY,” said Senator Schumer. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, members of our shared cross-border community have felt the pain and economic hardship of the land border closures. That pain is about to end. Very soon, the link between New York and our northern neighbors will finally be re-established, reuniting families, bolstering businesses, and ending a frustrating cycle of waiting for everyone involved.”

“This reopening will be welcome news to countless businesses, medical providers, families, and loved ones that depend on travel across the northern border,” said Senator Gillibrand.

Governor Kathy Hochul also welcomed the news.

“I applaud our federal partners for reopening our borders to Canada, something I have called for since the beginning of the closure. Canada is not only our trade partner, but more importantly, Canadians are our neighbors and our friends. From Western New York to the North Country, I look forward to welcoming our Canadian neighbors back to New York as we continue to rebuild and recover from this pandemic,” said Gov. Hochul.

