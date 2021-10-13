Ogdensburg gets 2 proposals for waterfront property

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg gets its first big proposals for waterfront development. It’s a pattern it wants to repeat all along the waterfront.

Can you see town homes, a marina, public pier, and maybe a hotel along Ogdensburg’s waterfront? City officials can. And now two developers have told them they could help make it happen.

“This fits in great because our downtown will be expanding. We’ll have the development here at the Diamond property and we’re going to have developments at the other end of town,” said Michael Skelly, Ogdensburg mayor.

The Diamond National property was once occupied by a paper mill. It underwent a major cleanup. Two developers have told the city they can make it a place to live and play.

“The proposals we have on the Diamond National property we believe will set the stage and really begin the revitalization of the waterfront in Ogdensburg that this city has needed desperately for many, many decades now,” said Stephen Jellie, Ogdensburg city manager.

The city for now is not naming the developers. They say both have local connections. More may be known on November 8 when the administration plans to recommend one or the other to the city council.

The Diamond property isn’t the only place where city officials see the potential for development. All along the waterfront, there are other open spaces as well.

There’s one that changed hands recently. The property on Main Street is just off the river. There’s already a proposal for a brew pub there. The city is looking for other proposals as well.

“I do think people, developers, entrepreneurs – I do think they respond to a positive government. A government with lower taxes, a government that encourages development,” said Skelly

The city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative outlines $50 million in projects along the waterfront. The Diamond property project would be the largest of those.

