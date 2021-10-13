Advertisement

Rad on the Big Screen - 35 th Anniversary

Thursday, October 14
Rad on the big screen - Thursday, October 14
Rad on the big screen - Thursday, October 14(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

In celebration of its 35th anniversary, the 1986 BMX racing film, Rad returns to theaters for one-night-only. Featuring a new 35th anniversary restoration, the film stars Bill Allen (Cru Jones), Lori Loughlin (Christian Hollings), Talia Shire (Mrs. Jones), Jack Weston (Duke Best), and Ray Walston (Burton Timmer), along with 1984 Olympic gymnastics champion Bart Conner (Bart Taylor).

As part of the Rad 35th Anniversary event, fans will see for the first time “A Rad Documentary – Inside the BMX Movie That Changed Everything.” Featuring never-before-seen interviews with the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage, the documentary gives audiences an inside look into the making of the film that helped catapult the extreme popularity of the 1980s BMX fad.

A Fathom Event at the Regal Cinema, Salmon Run Mall, one showing only, Thursday, October 14 at 7 pm.

