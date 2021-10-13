Advertisement

Rare opportunity at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Tomb of the Unknown Soldier(U.S. Army)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - According to the Military Times, members of the public will be able to lay flowers directly in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia.

This is the first time this has happened in nearly 100 years.

The report says the 2-day event will happen on November 9 and 10.

It’s a rare opportunity to approach the tomb, a privilege usually reserved to the sentinels of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard.”

The Military Times reports anyone interested can pay respects to the Unknown Soldier.

In addition to allowing the public to walk directly next to the tomb, those paying their respects will also be able to lay flowers without having to go through the usual request process.

