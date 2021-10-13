Advertisement

Runnings opens in old Watertown Kmart

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An old big-box store location is filled in Watertown and the new store celebrated its grand opening Wednesday.

Reporter Emily Griffin was live at the grand opening of Runnings during 7 News at Noon.

The store is in the former Kmart building.

The store has been preparing for the grand opening for months and loads of people came out to see what it has to offer.

The answer is: a little bit of everything.

The store sells sporting goods, farming and gardening supplies, snacks and toys, clothing, and household items.

Store manager Scott Anderson says in this day and age where a lot of shopping is done online, Runnings can offer the brick-and-mortar experience of finding everything you need, in person and in one place.

“I think Runnings’ niche is the variety,” he said. “When one thing’s hitting, something else might not be, so there’s a great variety in the store. I think that’s what makes them so successful.”

“It’s nice to see local, it’s nice to go in brick-and-mortar stores and actually look and touch and see what you’re going to purchase,” shopper Allan LaValley said.

And with the grand opening comes grand surprises. The manager says they’re doing giveaways, including an ATV, and there are plenty of specials to check out.

