State to open pop-up COVID vaccination site at OFA

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - During her COVID briefing Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul singled out the north country because of its high positivity rate.

She said the state will open a vaccine pop-up site at Ogdensburg Free Academy on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It will offer the Pfizer vaccine to people ages 12 and older.

Click here for first dose appointments, second dose appointments here, and booster doses for eligible New Yorkers here.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.