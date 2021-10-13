Advertisement

State to open pop-up COVID vaccination site at OFA

COVID vaccine
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - During her COVID briefing Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul singled out the north country because of its high positivity rate.

She said the state will open a vaccine pop-up site at Ogdensburg Free Academy on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It will offer the Pfizer vaccine to people ages 12 and older.

Click here for first dose appointments, second dose appointments here, and booster doses for eligible New Yorkers here.

