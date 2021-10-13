State Police want public’s help to find missing Harrisville man

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - State Police are looking for a Harrisville man who has been missing since Wednesday, October 6th.

They’re on the lookout for 45-year-old Gabriel Dumore of Harrisville. Officials say Dumore was last seen taking a lunch break job from his job at LaFleur’s Collision and Glass in Norwood.

Four days later, on October 10th, Dumore’s vehicle was located at Stewart’s Shop on Maple Street in Potsdam.

Police say Dumore hasn’t been in touch with anyone since a phone call around noon on October 6th.

Dumore is 5′11, with brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities say he’s known to frequent the Potsdam area.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 315-379-0012.

