Town of Alexandria barn destroyed by fire

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a barn in the town of Alexandria overnight.

Plessis Fire Chief Mike Hunter told 7 News volunteers were called to Fichette Road at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

He said the blaze had a good head start by the time firefighters arrived. However, there was plenty of manpower and fire equipment to battle the flames.

“We weren’t going to save it, but were able to contain it,” said Hunter.

The chief said there wasn’t much of anything in the barn before it was destroyed.

