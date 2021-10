WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday’s COVID numbers are in for the tri-county region.

St. Lawrence County reported 86 new infections and 21 hospitalizations.

There were 50 new cases in Jefferson County. There are now 27 people hospitalized because of COVID.

In Lewis County, there were 19 new cases. Five people are in the hospital.

