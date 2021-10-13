True fall weather is in sight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be somewhat cooler than it was yesterday, but temperatures will still be a little bit above average.

Spotty lake-effect showers are possible in the morning. It will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry in the afternoon.

A cold front moves through late morning and early afternoon, stalling our temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Some places could reach around 73.

It will be mostly cloudy and in the low 70s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There’s a small chance of rain Friday and rain is likely on Saturday.

It gets much cooler on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Highs will be in the upper 50s again Monday. It will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low 60s on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.