Advertisement

True fall weather is in sight

By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be somewhat cooler than it was yesterday, but temperatures will still be a little bit above average.

Spotty lake-effect showers are possible in the morning. It will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry in the afternoon.

A cold front moves through late morning and early afternoon, stalling our temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Some places could reach around 73.

It will be mostly cloudy and in the low 70s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There’s a small chance of rain Friday and rain is likely on Saturday.

It gets much cooler on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Highs will be in the upper 50s again Monday. It will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low 60s on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Slayko
Officials: man tries to shoot rifle at 2 people, gun misfires 3 times
Erica and Jamison Porter
Watertown couple blames St. Lawrence County DSS retaliation for loss of foster kids
Damage from Sunday's crash into a Morristown store
Troopers release info on Morristown fiery crash
Police lights
Woman charged in crash that injured husband
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

7
Risk of showers
7
wwny 6pm weather
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Gradually cooling down after today
7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather