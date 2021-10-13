Veteran Suicide Awareness Walk to be held in Carthage Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Every day, the nation loses 22 veterans to suicide. To help bring attention to this, Carthage will host a Veteran Suicide Awareness Walk this weekend.

Dee Dee Guyette of the Carthage VFW Auxiliary appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

A 22-minute walk to honor the 22 veterans lost each day to suicide, will be held Saturday, October 16 at Turning Point Park.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

It costs $1 to participate.

Sunny Crest Flowers is donating flowers for the event.

The walk is being held by VFW & Auxiliary Post 7227, Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, and HUMANA.

