Advertisement

Water main break causes problems on Watertown’s Thompson Street

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN, Ángelo González / Dodro / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A water main break will cause service disruptions for residents of Thompson Street in the city of Watertown Wednesday.

The break happened around 6:30 a.m. A crew from the Watertown Water department arrived quickly and shut down the water line to prevent further damage.

Officials at the scene say they’ll be working on the problem throughout the day and it should only affect residents between West Lynde and Gale streets.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erica and Jamison Porter
Watertown couple blames St. Lawrence County DSS retaliation for loss of foster kids
Edward Slayko
Officials: man tries to shoot rifle at 2 people, gun misfires 3 times
Damage from Sunday's crash into a Morristown store
Troopers release info on Morristown fiery crash
Police lights
Woman charged in crash that injured husband
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Safe Sleep & SIDS Awareness Month
Morning Checkup: Safe Sleep & SIDS Awareness Month
The Watertown girls' soccer team captured the Frontier League A Division regular season title....
Lady Cyclones take Frontier League title, ready for postseason
It's been a good season on the tennis court for the Indian River Lady Warriors.
Lady Warriors have successful season on the court
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
True fall weather is in sight