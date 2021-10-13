Water main break causes problems on Watertown’s Thompson Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A water main break will cause service disruptions for residents of Thompson Street in the city of Watertown Wednesday.

The break happened around 6:30 a.m. A crew from the Watertown Water department arrived quickly and shut down the water line to prevent further damage.

Officials at the scene say they’ll be working on the problem throughout the day and it should only affect residents between West Lynde and Gale streets.

