Watertown’s zoo to host Boo at the Zoo

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York at Watertown’s Thompson Park will celebrate its staple Halloween event, Boo at the Zoo, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 16, 17, 23, and 24.

Joshua Baughn, the zoo’s director of marketing and development, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday. Unfortunately, technical issues prevent us from streaming video of his interview.

The event will offer families an opportunity to enjoy trick-or-treating through the zoo with vendors from across the north country handing out candy to guests.

The zoo encourages people to come to Boo at the Zoo dressed in costume.

Zoo New York members and their children get into Boo at the Zoo for free.

Non-member adult tickets are $10.50, and non-member child tickets are $7.50.

There is a $5 trick-or-treating fee for anyone interested in collecting candy during Boo at the Zoo.

For information, visit www.zoonewyork.org or call 315-782-6180.

