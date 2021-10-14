Chelsey A. Doran, 28, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Chelsey A. Doran, 28, a resident of the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg and formerly of Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding.

Burial will follow the services in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk on Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Chelsey passed away peacefully with family at her side on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home.

Chelsey is survived by her son, Parker Eli Mintz, West Stockholm; her parents, Arthur Doran and Elaine Sherman, Norfolk and a brother, Arthur J. Doran Jr. and his companion Christine Wright, Meriden, CT, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins that she was very close to.

Chelsey was pre-deceased by her maternal grandparents, Charles and Alice Sherman and her paternal grandparents, Robert and Anna Doran.

Born in Potsdam, NY on July 26, 1993 to Arthur Doran and Elaine Sherman, she graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Class of 2011, and then attended SUNY Potsdam. She graduated with an Associate’s Degree in medical assisting from Kaiser University in 2015.

Until Chelsea became ill, she worked for St. Lawrence Lewis BOCES as a Teacher’s Assistant for children with autism and attended SUNY Canton where she was pursuing an LPN degree.

In her free time, Chelsey enjoyed the outdoors, boating, ice skating, socializing with friends and family, and really cherished the time spent with her son, Parker. Music was an important part of Chelsey’s life. She always used it to express herself and create an atmosphere of love and happiness.

Chelsey was a pure soul that always lived life to the fullest and was always willing to put others before herself. Even with her illness, she enjoyed the simple things in life and continued to spread that joy to others. While she was a resident at St. Joseph’s, her energy and fun loving personality uplifted many of the residents and staff. The family is grateful for the exceptional love and care that she received from so many people during the course of her illness.

Memorial donations in Chelsey’s memory can be made to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Ogdensburg or Hope Lodge in Burlington, VT.

The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Chelsey A. Doran.

