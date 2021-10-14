Chicken & biscuit dinner benefits Malawi widows

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a chicken and biscuit dinner to help widows in Malawi.

Renee Waterbury is co-chair of the Women of Grace Widows Fund. She explains that traditionally, a Malawi man’s belongings return to his family when he dies, so his widow is left with nothing.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The takeout dinner is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 15 at First Presbyterian Church in Watertown.

Dinners cost $10.

Call 315-782-1358 with any questions or to preorder your meal.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.