Advertisement

Colin MacKnight - Community Performance Series

Sunday, October 17
Sunday, October 17(Community Performance Series)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

21st Ranlett Organ Recital Sunday, October 17 at 3 pm Hosmer Hall @ SUNY Potsdam

Organ Encounter Saturday, October 16 at 3 pm Hosmer Hall @ SUNY Potsdam FREE to all, no ticket required

Colin MacKnight, called “a stunning player of exceptional ability” by composer and conductor Bob Chilcott, is Director of Music at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Little Rock, AR. At Trinity, he oversees a vibrant music program which includes among its offerings weekly choral evensongs, a concert series, and a chorister program. Prior to Trinity, Colin was Associate Organist at Cathedral of the Incarnation in Garden City, Long Island; Assistant Organist and Music Theory Teacher at St. Thomas Fifth Avenue, NYC; and Assistant Organist at Church of the Resurrection, NYC.

Colin’s received his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees from The Juilliard School, studying organ performance with Paul Jacobs. For his doctoral dissertation “Ex Uno Plures: A Proposed Completion of Bach’s Art of Fugue,” Colin received the Richard F. French Doctoral Prize.

A frequent competition prize-winner, Colin’s first prizes and scholarships include the 2019 Paris Music Competition, 2017 West Chester University International Organ Competition, 2016 Albert Schweitzer Organ Competition, 2016 Arthur Poister Scholarship Competition, M. Louise Miller Scholarship from the Greater Bridgeport Chapter of the American Guild of Organists (AGO), the 2013 Rodgers North American Classical Organ Competition, and the Ruth and Paul Manz Organ Scholarship. He also won the New York City AGO Competition and advanced to the Northeast Regional Competition and won first place, which led to a “Rising Star” recital at the 2016 AGO National Convention in Houston. Colin was also a laureate in the 2016 and 2019 Longwood Gardens International Organ Competitions.

In December of 2016, Colin and composer Jon Cziner were selected for an AGO Student Commissioning Project grant, resulting in Jon’s Fantasy Chorale which Colin premiered in 2017. Colin has also received the Fellow and Choirmaster Certifications from the AGO, receiving the prize for top Choirmaster score, and was named one of the top “20 Under 30″ eminent young organists by The Diapason magazine in 2019. Colin has performed at venues such as St. Patrick’s Cathedral, NYC; The Cathedral of Saint John the Divine, NYC; St. Paul’s Chapel of Trinity Wall Street, NYC; The National Cathedral, Washington, DC; Saint-Jean-Baptiste Church, Montreal; Church of Saints Peter and Paul, Kingston, Jamaica; Cathedral of the Incarnation, Baltimore; and Grace Cathedral, Topeka. For more information, media, and a calendar of performances, please visit colinmacknight.com.

Colin MacKnight is represented in North America by Karen McFarlane Artists, Inc.

Download an Order Form

PROOF OF VACCINATION & MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AT ALL COMMUNITY PERFORMANCE SERIES EVENTS.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woolworth Building
Business to breathe new life into Watertown’s historic Woolworth Building
Erica and Jamison Porter
Watertown couple blames St. Lawrence County DSS retaliation for loss of foster kids
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Runnings in Watertown
Runnings opens in old Watertown Kmart
Fake news story
Lewis County official sets record straight after fake news circulates online

Latest News

Bird on a Wire - Art Exhibit
Bird on the Wire - Art Exhibit
The state-run vaccination site at SUNY Potsdam was one of the places where people made...
Public accessed vaccine appointments before they were ready, IG says
Submit Your Artwork
Food and Drink Art Show - Call for Submissions
Event Gatherings are October 7, 14, 21 and 28.
Reading and Discussion - James Baldwin