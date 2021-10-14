Copenhagen asks for water money & opts out of cannabis sales

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Copenhagen is asking the state for a million dollars to help avoid future water problems.

The village board approved an application Wednesday night requesting $1.1 million through the state’s Water Infrastructure Improvement Act.

The money would go to the recently rehabbed facility on Wood Battle Road.

The board approved it by a 4-1 vote. The application will be sent out next month.

Also at the meeting, the board voted unanimously to opt out of the state’s marijuana law.

This means marijuana dispensaries cannot open in the village.

Mayor Mark Souva says most residents he has spoken with are against weed sales in the village.

“”Mainly, the residents’ opinions were to opt out on this cannabis law,” he said.

A public hearing on opting out was held before the meeting. No one spoke at it.

