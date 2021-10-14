Eldon A. Bullis, 77, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Eldon Arthur Bullis, age 77, of Norwood, NY, will be held in Brick Chapel Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Bullis passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Syracuse VA Medical Center.

Eldon is survived by his brother, Mitchell Allen Bullis of Phoenix, NY; special nieces, Vicky Keegan of Norwood, NY and Karen Henninger of Madrid, NY and several other nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Claude and Elizabeth Bullis. Eldon was born on March 14, 1944, in Potsdam, NY, the son of the late Claude and Elizabeth (Winnell) Bullis.

He attended local schools and later obtained his GED. Claude enlisted in the United States Army where he was stationed in such places as Germany and Vietnam during his eleven years of service. He was later honorably discharged. Mr. Bullis married Arlene M. Ramsey on July 20, 1974, at the Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Miller officiating. She predeceased him on September 2, 1997.

Eldon was employed as a custodian at Phoenix High School and later moved back to the Potsdam-Norwood area and began farming. Eldon enjoyed fishing, making maple syrup, bird watching and spending time with his family. Eldon was a lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW. Donations may be made in Eldon’s memory to VFW Post 1231, 34 Gouverneur St, Canton, NY 13617.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

