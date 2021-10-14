Ellisburg man sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A 43-year-old Ellisburg man is going to prison for failing to register as a sex offender.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Chad Worthington didn’t disclose his email addresses to the Sex Offender Registry.

He was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Syracuse to 23 months in prison after pleading guilty to one felony count of failing to register and update his registration as a sex offender.

Officials say Worthington admitted that from June 16, 2018, through April 21, 2021, he failed to register a Google email address he created on June 5, 2018, as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Worthington also admitted that he failed to register five other Google email addresses between August 2016 and April 2021. Worthington was required to register as a sex offender because of his federal convictions in 2005 for coercion and enticement of a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

According to officials, Worthington also admitted that his conduct violated the terms of his supervised release conditions.

Worthington will remain on supervised release for 10 years after he is released from prison, and he will continue to be required to register as a sex offender.

