Fall weather is coming, just not today

By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ve got a beautiful-looking day ahead.

There’ll be a mix of sun and clouds. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will become partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs will be around 70.

It stays mild overnight. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

There’s a 40 percent chance of scattered showers on Friday. Most of them will be between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Saturday will be a rainy day. We could see some thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 70.

Our cool-down comes Sunday and that’s when it starts feeling like fall. It will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance f rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s, about where they should be for this time of year.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s and a small chance of rain.

Tuesday will be sunny and Wednesday will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 60s each day.

