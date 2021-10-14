Food and Drink Art Show - Call for Submissions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

“Food & Drink” - Call for Art - November 2021

Ends on November 5, 2021

Artists are invited to submit artwork for our 2021 themed show, “Food & Drink”. We ask that you submit any artwork that speaks to the theme, in your opinion. The final exhibited work will be selected by an independent juror. Starting in 2021, we have instituted jury fees for each show - $10 for non-partners, $5 for basic creative partners, and free for enhanced creative partners. The opening event for this exhibit will be held Thursday, November 18th, 2021, at 7:00 PM. We hope you will join us for this virtual opening via Zoom. Attendance is not mandatory but strongly encouraged. If you would like to discuss your work during the event, please contact our programs coordinator at programs@slcartscouncil.org. This exhibit will be hosted online only at slcartscouncil.org. SLC Arts manages all sales, collects sales tax and shipping fees (if applicable), and covers credit card fees. The artist will receive a commission of 70% of the sale price. Submission criteria :

paid jury fee (per person, not per piece) - this may be paid after you submit your work, but your work will not be included in the jurying process if unpaid. For 3D art we are offering a website exhibit option. Those who would prefer this option will receive a $1 discount.

artwork submitted must have been produced within the last three years;

each entrant may submit 1-5 pieces to be judged;

2- and 3-dimensional work is accepted, but all images of work must be clear, at least 900 pixels on the shortest side, free of distracting backgrounds, framing, or glare;

artists must include Title of Work, Year Produced, Media, Dimensions, Artists’ Name, total sale price (that the customer will pay)

artists strongly urged to have their work for sale - listed price should include 70% for the artist and 30% commission for SLC Arts;

artists who do not wish to sell their work must still provide an estimate of value for insurance purposes.

Exhibit timeline:

Friday, November 5 : deadline for artists to submit work online

Thursday, November 11 : artists notified about accepted work

Thursday, November 18 at 6 PM: gallery opening event

Friday, December 17: last day on display

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.