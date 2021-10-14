Advertisement

Free coats available at Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library

By John Pirsos
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sharing the warmth during the cold weather. That’s the idea behind the coat drive at Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library. Anybody who needs a coat can stop in and pick one up.

The library also has some hats, gloves, scarves, and boots.

Everything free.

All of the items were donated by the public. The drive’s organizer says this is a way to lend a helping hand.

“If you go through your closets and you see that you have coats that aren’t being worn anymore, if you have kiddos that have grown out their coats, there are kids that need coats. Our community is always looking for warm weather gear,” said Andrea Carr, library secretary.

She says the clothes usually go quickly, so she’s encouraging people to drop off any winter clothes they don’t need.

The drive will go through March, or until the weather warms up again.

