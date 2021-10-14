Advertisement

Goldie Mae Emens, 73, of Raymondville

A Celebration of Life gathering for Goldie Mae Emens, 73, a resident of 39 Grantville Road, Raymondville, will be held at a later date to be announced.(Source: funeral home)
Oct. 14, 2021
RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Goldie Mae Emens, 73, a resident of 39 Grantville Road, Raymondville, will be held at a later date to be announced. 

Goldie passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at her home. 

Goldie is survived by her son, Nickolas Emens, Raymondville as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.  She was pre-deceased by her parents and a brother, Amos Snickles.

Born in Massena, NY on June 28, 1948 to the late Cecil and Doris Martin Snickles, Goldie graduated from High School and married Alvin Emens on May 2, 1970, which later ended in divorce. 

Goldie previously worked as a Home Health Aide for Northern Health in Potsdam and at one time, worked in Rochester for the Cannon factory, die-casting. 

Goldie enjoyed stamp collecting, watching T.V., puzzles and collecting Elvis memorabilia and loved taking care of animals, especially cats. 

Memories and condolences may be shared online at  www.buckfuneralhome.com.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Goldie Mae Emens.

