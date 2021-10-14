Advertisement

Gray to state: we need COVID testing help

COVID-19 Tests
COVID-19 Tests(MGN)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The chairman of the Jefferson County legislature said Thursday he’s asked state officials to set up a temporary COVID testing site in Jefferson County.

“I’ve asked the state if they could come in temporarily and just take the back pressure off and set up a testing operation that would be, perhaps, a week or two,” Scott Gray told 7 News.

Gray’s request to the state comes as northern New York endures a spike in COVID-19 cases and high demand for testing.

At Watertown Urgent Care on Coffeen Street, they continue to see 120 to 140 COVID-related patients a day, people who either show symptoms of the illness or simply need a test.

“It’s starting to cause a lot of stress on folks, not only us, but health care as a whole. So, you know, the more that can get involved, the better,” said Mark Knowles, from Watertown Urgent Care.

It appears, based on what health professionals and patients have told 7 News this week, that the demand for testing is causing longer wait times and other issues. If someone can’t get a test at an urgent care quickly, they may go to a hospital emergency room. If enough people go to the emergency room, that strains the ability of the emergency room to treat other, non-COVID patients.

“Big demand. We are not necessarily keeping up with it,” Gray said Thursday.

“At some of the places, some of our locations, there are some you can walk into but you’re waiting hours,” he said.

There is broad agreement there won’t be one testing “solution”; schools in Jefferson and Lewis counties are expected within the next two to three weeks to start testing students and staff who show symptoms - they’re already testing staff members who aren’t vaccinated and must be tested periodically; Samaritan Medical Center is “ramping up” its drive-through testing facility, according to Gray; and the state may help.

“They have called me. They’re taking a look at it,” Gray said.

Getting students tested in schools will take a lot of the pressure off.

“Obviously a lot of kids are being sent home with sneezing, with coughing, with any small symptom, and they have to be tested to get back,” said Carol Lamon from Watertown Urgent Care.

“So therefore if the schools did some of their own testing it would be a tremendous help.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woolworth Building
Business to breathe new life into Watertown’s historic Woolworth Building
Erica and Jamison Porter
Watertown couple blames St. Lawrence County DSS retaliation for loss of foster kids
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Runnings in Watertown
Runnings opens in old Watertown Kmart
Gabriel Dumore, 45, of Harrisville has been missing since October 6th, according to State Police
State Police want public’s help to find missing Harrisville man

Latest News

Lyme Central School's mascot and nickname is 'the Indians'
Should Lyme Central School change ‘Indians’ mascot, nickname?
Pictures of Maryann Mooney Rondon and Rafael Rondon inside the Capitol building, presented in...
Watertown duo, cited in Capitol riots, back in court in December
Ellisburg man sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender
Grapes
Local wineries weigh in on this year’s grape crop